Backstage Details On WWE’s Financial Deal For 2026 Royal Rumble In Saudi Arabia

WWE held its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31, at the Riyadh Season Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue located in the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event was part of the 2025–2026 Riyadh Season and marked WWE’s first show in Saudi Arabia for 2026, with two more events planned for later in the year. Approximately 25,000 fans attended the Rumble, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the attendance figures are not particularly relevant to WWE’s financial situation.

It has been assumed that the gate and attendance numbers did not significantly impact WWE’s bottom line, as the Saudi government paid in full for the event. The exact payment amount has not been disclosed, but Dave Meltzer suggested it is likely much higher than the previously reported $55 million per event. WWE has become less forthcoming about specific financial figures for these events in its quarterly reports.

In recent years, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has invested heavily in attracting attention and investment to the country, although this involvement has drawn criticism for contributing to “sportswashing.”

Reports indicate that the PIF is facing financial difficulties, particularly following its participation in the $55 billion joint acquisition of EA. The fund has started to limit its operations due to reports of “financial distress” across various projects.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also suggests that sentiment is that the PIF has achieved its objectives and that there may no longer be a compelling reason to pay these high fees for sports and entertainment events going forward.

WWE’s current agreement with the Saudi government runs through 2027 and includes plans for WrestleMania to be held in the country.