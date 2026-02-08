Writers And Producers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

WWE held Friday night’s episode of SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The show opened with “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, ambushing reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre from behind and delivering an impassioned promo.

The episode featured RHIYO successfully defending their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Kiana James and Giulia.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton triumphed over Chelsea Green and Lash Legend, earning a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. “The Viper,” Randy Orton, also advanced to the Men’s Chamber Match after defeating Aleister Black and Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat Match. Furthermore, Tama Tonga secured a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in singles competition.

Later in the show, McIntyre was attacked again, this time by Jacob Fatu, while he attempted to cut a promo. However, McIntyre eventually spoke his mind before being interrupted by Trick Williams.

Oba Femi made his presence known once more, destroying Kit Wilson after Wilson issued a challenge to any toxic male competitor in the Royal Rumble match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also competed, facing Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace, but they were ultimately unsuccessful. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his U.S. Title against The Miz.

Below are the writers and producers for this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown (courtesy of Fightful Select):

Writers:

– Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Kirshenbaum

– Kit Wilson promo: Colin Clark

– Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace promo: Loannis Filippides

– Drew McIntyre promo: Cristian Scovell

Producers:

– Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre: Chris Park

– RHIYO vs. Kiana James and Giulia: Jamie Noble

– Carmelo Hayes vs. The Miz: Shane Helms

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend: TJ Wilson

– Oba Femi/Kit Wilson and Jacob Fatu/Drew McIntyre brawl: Chris Park

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga: Molly Holly and Nick Aldis

– Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace promo and match: Kenny Dykstra

– Randy Orton vs. Aleister Black vs. Solo Sikoa: Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode