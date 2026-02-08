Backstage Update On Ava’s WWE Departure And Twitter Account Deletion

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced last Friday that she decided not to renew her contract with the company and deleted her Twitter (X) account shortly thereafter.

Ava fulfilled her obligations with last week’s episode of NXT before making this decision.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ava’s departure was entirely her choice, as WWE had offered her a new contract that included a raise, which she declined.

The report also noted that WWE had no intention of moving her to the main roster since they are satisfied with the performances of Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis as General Managers of RAW and SmackDown. Her decision to leave was said to have come suddenly, and WWE had no storyline regarding her exit; they simply announced on Tuesday’s show that Robert Stone would serve as the interim GM.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Ava’s girlfriend, Tatyanna Dumas, was recently released by WWE, but there is no indication that Dumas’ release influenced Ava’s decision to leave. After Ava’s controversial Twitter post about ICE, she deleted her account soon after. The Observer stated that this account deletion was her choice and not directed by WWE.

Like all talent, Ava owned her account and could have renamed it to something else after leaving WWE.