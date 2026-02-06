WWE SmackDown airs via tape delay today from Charlotte, NC.

Advertised are a pair of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, a women’s tag-team title tilt, an appearance by 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 6, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shift into an elaborate video package looking back at key moments from the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event this past weekend, including the sad retirement of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Cody Rhodes Attacks Drew McIntyre

From there, Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show on commentary as we see the usual show-starting Superstar arrival shots, including Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill and others. The final one is Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who has a big smirk on his face.

The camera follows “The Scottish Warrior” as he walks from the halls to gorilla position and through the curtain, where his theme song hits the house speakers. As he begins to make his way out to kick off the show, he gets his ass kicked instead.

An irate Cody Rhodes ambushed and attacked McIntyre and beat him down, before settling in the ring, out-of-breath, telling McIntyre he’s not going to just get to walk down with a big smile on his face and kick tonight’s show off like nothing happened. He brings up McIntyre not being in the Rumble but causing his elimination.

Rhodes says WrestleMania means a lot to him and he’s pissed McIntyre cost him the chance. Rhodes says he was born in Charlotte, NC. and he wishes he was back here as a champion. He talks about the discomfort of coming back to Charlotte with all the memories.

He says McIntyre was mad that Rhodes was the champion and tells McIntyre that his discomfort is McIntyre’s downfall. He goes on to make a promise that McIntyre will not make it to WrestleMania. The commentators sell hard the fact that Cody’s chances of being in the title picture at WrestleMania are still alive.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Giulia & Kiana James

Once the explosive opening segment wraps up, the show shifts gears and we cut backstage, where we see Cathy Kelley standing by with her special guests at this time. She talks to Giulia and Kiana James about their WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championship match tonight.

James says this is a stepping stone for Giulia to be a triple champion. Giulia talks in Japanese and James translates and says after they win this, Giulia will win at Elimination Chamber and then become the champion at WrestleMania. On that note, the show heads into a commercial break.

Nick Aldis Asks Cody Rhodes To Leave

When the show returns, we shoot backstage. We see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis approach a still fired-up Cody Rhodes. He yells at “The American Nightmare.” Aldis tells Rhodes to control his emotions and to focus on his Elimination Chamber match next week. He asks him to leave. Cody obliges.

WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championship

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Back inside the arena, we head back down to ringside for our first match of the evening. And it’s a big one. The WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championship will be on-the-line, as RhIyo duo Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky defend against the team of Giulia and Kiana James.

Following the respective ring entrances for the two teams and the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are James and Ripley.

Things get started when the two lock up and Ripley goes to punch James who tags in Giulia. Giulia says she wants Sky and Ripley tags out. Sky and Giulia stand face to face and they attempt to hit each other but dodge the moves. Giulia smacks Sky and kicks her and mocks her.

Sky reverses a throw and lands on her feet and trips Giulia and then dropkicks her. Sky is slammed down by her hair and Sky kicks Giulia. James is tagged in and Sky is tossed out of the ring. James slams Sky into the apron head first.

James tosses Sky into the ring and stomps on her and Sky rolls back out. Ripley talks to the ref and Giulia dropkicks Sky off the apron behind the ref’s back. We see a super slow-motion replay of that and then the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the challengers still in the offensive lead, with Giulia and James utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh team member in the ring at all times. Ripley eventually gets the much-needed hot tag for her team, and begins a big offensive comeback that culminates with her scoring the pin for her team to retain the gold.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. The Miz

Backstage, we see The Miz telling Ilja Dragunov that he spoke to Nick Aldis and it is he who is going to get to challenge Carmelo Hayes next for the WWE United States Championship in his latest weekly ‘open challenge’ defense later this evening.

Hayes ends up walking up and saying Dragunov deserves a title shot more, but he’s happy to deliver to The Miz the ass-whooping he feels he truly deserves. Inside the arena, The Miz’s theme hits and the longtime WWE veteran makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As he settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the reigning and defending U.S. Champion makes his way out. The ring announcer earns his check for the night again and then the bell sounds to get things started.

The Miz attacks Hayes as soon as the bell sounds to get the early offensive jump in this high stakes title tilt. Hayes hits a springboard shoulder check and it knocks The Miz down. The Miz comes back with a back elbow and slams Hayes into the corner.

The Miz slams his shoulder into Hayes and The Miz sends Hayes to the other corner and kicks him. Hayes sends The Miz into the corner and springboard’s onto The Miz and covers him for a two count. Hayes chops The Miz and then punches him in the corner.

Hayes kicks The Miz in the corner and chops him against the ropes. The Miz trips Hayes as he attempts to jump on him and The Miz then clotheslines Hayes and covers him – Hayes kicks out at two. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues.

When the show returns, we see The Miz go to punch Hayes and he blocks the punch and chops The Miz into the corner. Hayes unleashes a flurry of punches and the ref breaks it up. Hayes slams down The Miz and covers him and The Miz kicks out and rolls out of the ring. Hayes comes over the ropes and somersaults onto The Miz.

The Miz is sent back in the ring and Hayes climbs the ropes and comes down on The Miz and The Miz gets his knees up and covers Hayes for a near fall. The Miz kicks Hayes in the chest and goes for a final kick and Hayes rolls him up and he kicks out at two. Hayes kicks The Miz down and covers again and The Miz kicks out again.

Hayes climbs the ropes and The Miz moves out of the way and catches Hayes and hits a slingshot sit-out powerbomb and covers Hayes who kicks out at two. Hayes goes for 1st-48 and The Miz counters and goes for The Skull Crushing Finale and Hayes counters and hits 1st-48 and gets the win to retain his title.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre Confront Tiffany Stratton

Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks to Tiffany Stratton. Kelley asks her what her plans are to regaining the women’s champion. Stratton says SmackDown runs on Tiffy-Time and she’ll win the Elimination Chamber. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre come by and tell Stratton she’ll win and Stratton says she’ll win and leaves. We head to a commercial.