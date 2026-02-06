Ric Flair Addresses Comeback Talk, Confirms He’s Done Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair briefly fueled speculation about a possible return to the ring before quickly shutting the door on any comeback rumors.

During a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, the WWE Hall of Famer made offhand comments that hinted—at least momentarily—at the idea of wrestling again, specifically mentioning longtime rival Ricky Morton.

“Everybody wants me to wrestle Ricky Marton now. I’m thinking about it, yeah. Far from [confirmed], way off on financial terms. It’s just sometimes I need something to motivate me, man. I just to go to the gym every day for f*cking nothing.”

Would you be interested in seeing Ric Flair step into the ring for one more match? 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 (WrestleFest) pic.twitter.com/7yUqd3jwYJ — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 6, 2026

The remarks quickly made waves online, prompting Flair to address the speculation directly. Taking to Twitter/X shortly afterward, “The Nature Boy” made it clear that there would be no return to in-ring competition.

“First, let me clear something up! I will never wrestle again. I’m heading to Flair Country. Charleston, South Carolina, get ready! The Nature Boy and @FitermanSports are taking over @SpookyEmpire this weekend! If you want to be the best, you gotta be with the best! Come see me Saturday & Sunday! Secure your spot and get tickets now!”

Flair’s follow-up left little room for interpretation, firmly closing the book on any in-ring comeback while shifting focus to his upcoming public appearances. Despite the brief tease, the 16-time world champion appears content remaining retired as he continues to make fan appearances and promote events outside the ring.

As always, any hint involving Ric Flair is enough to spark conversation—but for now, “The Nature Boy” insists his wrestling days are firmly in the past.