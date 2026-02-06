Backstage News On WWE’s Post-Royal Rumble Town Hall Meeting

WWE held a post-Royal Rumble town hall meeting at its headquarters for all employees, featuring WWE President Nick Khan, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

According to a report from PWInsider.com (via F4WOnline.com), WWE expressed “major praise” for Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Sol Ruca. Femi and Evans participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, while Ruca was part of the Women’s Rumble match.

Both Femi and Evans were recently called up to RAW, with Femi making his debut on this week’s post-Royal Rumble show. Femi made a significant impact during the Rumble by eliminating five competitors and having a notable face-off with Brock Lesnar. Evans performed impressively as well, lasting nearly 48 minutes in the match, while Ruca lasted 51 minutes in the women’s Rumble.

The report also noted that the CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns match on RAW received considerable acclaim. In this segment, Reigns selected Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania, which was praised for effectively initiating the build-up to the event.

Additionally, it was noted that the remainder of the meeting focused on the company’s ongoing success.