Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Royal Rumble Fallout, AEW Debuts & Drama

The Royal Rumble is officially in the rearview, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back — presented by PWMania.com — to drive you straight down the Road to WrestleMania!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent break down all the biggest stories coming out of the Rumble, including:

Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan walking out with major wins

The show’s breakout stars… and a few notable disappointments

What it all means as WrestleMania season heats up

Then, the crew shifts gears to AEW, discussing:

Tommaso Ciampa’s shocking AEW debut

Ricochet’s viral comments online and the buzz they created

And the fallout from Brody King defeating MJF

It’s a stacked episode covering both major promotions during the most exciting stretch of the wrestling calendar.

Listen now below: