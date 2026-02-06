Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Royal Rumble Fallout, AEW Debuts & Drama

The Royal Rumble is officially in the rearview, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back — presented by PWMania.com — to drive you straight down the Road to WrestleMania!
This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent break down all the biggest stories coming out of the Rumble, including:
- Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan walking out with major wins
- The show’s breakout stars… and a few notable disappointments
- What it all means as WrestleMania season heats up
Then, the crew shifts gears to AEW, discussing:
- Tommaso Ciampa’s shocking AEW debut
- Ricochet’s viral comments online and the buzz they created
- And the fallout from Brody King defeating MJF
It’s a stacked episode covering both major promotions during the most exciting stretch of the wrestling calendar.
Listen now below: