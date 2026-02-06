Chris Jericho Names His Proudest Moments In Wrestling

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho spoke with Loaded World about various topics, including his desire to pursue more acting roles.

Jericho said, “I’d like to do more acting. If you can make it to a high level in wrestling- and I think I have- and you’re playing a character, that’s acting. I have about four acting projects in the can, waiting to go at the moment.”

On the proudest moments of his entire pro wrestling career:

“If I had to pinpoint anything…headlining the Tokyo Dome with Kenny Omega, starting AEW and seeing it become such a success, stealing the show with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XIX and drawing 1,000 tickets for the first time in Nottingham. What I do also makes other people happy, and that’s important. Giving them lifelong memories that help them to forget about their troubles for a moment, and helping them to chase their dreams. That means a lot to me.”