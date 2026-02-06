Kota Ibushi Provides Injury Update Following Additional Surgery

Kota Ibushi, a top star in AEW and a legendary figure in Japanese professional wrestling, is currently recovering from a broken femur he sustained last year during an episode of Collision. Recently, Ibushi provided an update on his recovery on Instagram.

He mentioned that one of the screws used in his surgery had come loose, necessitating another surgery to address the issue.

Ibushi wrote, “A major screw came loose. This time, two spots are firmly secured. Complete rest! I was told several times, ‘Mr. Ibushi, complete rest!!’ but I’ll do things my way. I’m grateful, truly grateful, that I’m allowed freedom in my rehab. Thank you for the surgery. Thank you, everyone. Thank you, AEW.”

Ibushi was informed that his recovery is expected to take two years. However, the wrestling legend remains hopeful that he might return to the ring later this year.