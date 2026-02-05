AEW Ref Bryce Remsburg Reacts To “F*ck ICE” Chants

A notable moment unfolded during the February 4, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite, as fans loudly chanted “f*ck ICE” (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) when MJF’s match against Brody King was about to get underway.

The chant followed previous on-screen statements made by King, who had worn an “Abolish ICE” T-shirt during an earlier episode of Dynamite, signaling his personal stance on the issue.

Bryce Remsburg, who officiated the bout between MJF and King, appeared to acknowledge the crowd reaction afterward with a tongue-in-cheek post on Twitter/X.

“It seems like the referee may have waited to ring the bell so these could resonate longer? Oh no. Whoops.”

The moment quickly drew attention online, with fans debating both the crowd’s message and Remsburg’s playful response. The chant also sparked broader discussion, as other wrestling figures have previously spoken out against ICE, including Ava.

As AEW crowds have increasingly made their voices heard on social and political topics, the Dynamite moment added another example of live audiences influencing the atmosphere—and conversation—surrounding televised wrestling events.