Report: AEW Planning Additional Roster Signings

AEW has recently added several talents to both its men’s and women’s rosters, including the new TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Idolo, The Rascalz, Zayda Steel, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Maya World, and Hyan.

It seems that the company has no plans to slow down.

According to Fightful Select, AEW intends to continue expanding its roster, with additions to the women’s division expected “fairly soon.”

The report did not specify who will be added, but sources indicate that several talents have already signed with the company and have not yet been publicly announced. It remains unclear whether these additions will also include talents for the men’s roster.

Furthermore, the new signings aim to refresh the current roster rather than indicate that AEW is acquiring more television time.

The company has experienced some turnover in the past year, with talents such as The Righteous, Matt Taven, Abadon, Zak Knight, Leyla Hirsch, Saraya, Rey Fenix, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, Mercedes Martinez, Mariah May, Alex Abrahantes, and others no longer with the organization.

There has been no announcement regarding when these new names will be revealed, but updates will be provided as they become available.