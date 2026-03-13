Update On Road Dogg’s WWE Departure

As of now, many questions remain about the recent exit of Brian “Road Dogg” James from WWE, where he served as the co-lead writer for Friday Night SmackDown.

Reports indicate that he voluntarily resigned from his position last week.

This topic was addressed in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, during which a user inquired whether Road Dogg’s departure was related to Chelsea Green.

This inquiry pertains to a widely discussed moment from WWE: Unreal Season 2 on Netflix, in which Road Dogg proposed that Green regain the WWE Women’s United States Title during a creative meeting. However, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque challenged this idea, asking Road Dogg which wrestlers Green could potentially work with after winning the title.

Road Dogg appeared defensive in response to this challenge and did not provide any substantial suggestions when faced with pushback. Many viewers considered this moment to reflect poorly on Road Dogg in the docuseries.

Sean Ross Sapp speculated that Road Dogg’s exit was not directly related to the Chelsea Green incident featured in WWE: Unreal, although he noted that many people within WWE were surprised by the departure. Additionally, Sapp mentioned that Road Dogg was “very well-liked among talent.”

It has been reported that Road Dogg left the company due to dissatisfaction, and rumors suggest he stepped away after being dissatisfied with his annual performance review.