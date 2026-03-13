Candice Michelle Signs With TNA Wrestling

Former Candice Michelle has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, returning to the industry in a backstage role focused on the women’s division.

The announcement was made through a video released by TNA, which showed Michelle signing her contract alongside TNA executive Carlos Silva and wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer.

Silva explained that Michelle will bring her experience as a former champion to help develop the company’s female talent.

“Candice, it’s so great that you’re going to be part of the TNA team, be behind the scenes with us as a former champion, bringing all of that experience to all the women here at TNA,” Silva said. “It’s going to be great. We’re just so happy and I’ve got your contract here. I think it’s got everything that we talked about and we just look forward to building this together.”

Michelle revealed that the opportunity came after receiving a phone call from Dreamer on December 26.

“I was actually praying, you know, with what I do back home and I help build people’s dreams. I said, ‘How can I do this on a bigger level?’ And it was on December 26th and my phone rang and it was Tommy Dreamer. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, you work through Tommy Dreamer?’”

She admitted the idea of working behind the scenes initially surprised her.

“It kind of scared the crap out of me, because I thought, ‘Can I do that?’ And when he asked me to come back and help behind the scenes, I didn’t know if I had that in me,” Michelle said. “But stepping foot in here, the company you guys have built… from everybody, from talent to crew to makeup, I felt right at home.”

Michelle credited her long-standing relationship with Dreamer as a major reason she decided to accept the role.

“Thank you so much. It feels good to be home with wrestling,” she said. “I’ve been loyal with Tommy for 20 years, loyal to the business, and I didn’t know that this could come back. And so to give me a platform so that I can help build this with you guys and be a small little piece of that and see where I can fit in there on any angle, it’s just really a dream come true.”

Michelle’s involvement with TNA began earlier this year. She appeared in the front row during the January 15 premiere of TNA iMPACT on AMC and was introduced on-air by Gia Miller.

She was later seen backstage during a taping in Albuquerque and attended both the TNA No Surrender show and television tapings held on February 13 and 14 in Nashville.

In earlier remarks during a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Michelle said being around the ring again reignited her passion for wrestling.

“When I came to TNA, I didn’t know really how I would feel, and that first moment standing by the ring – it wasn’t even a second where I thought, ‘Wow, I just really miss it,’” she said.

Michelle originally joined WWE in 2004 after competing in the WWE Diva Search. She later made history by becoming the first Diva Search contestant to win a WWE championship, defeating Melina for the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Vengeance 2007.

Her career was ultimately shortened by multiple injuries, including a shattered clavicle suffered in 2008. Michelle was released from WWE in June 2009.

Her final match took place in December 2017 at House of Hardcore 36, where she defeated Lisa Marie Varon in what was promoted as her retirement match.

Financial terms of Michelle’s agreement with TNA have not been publicly disclosed.