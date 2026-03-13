Tony Khan Provides Update On Samoa Joe’s AEW Return

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe was announced as being out with a “non-contact injury” during the January 28th episode of Dynamite, which he sustained while training. He has not appeared on AEW television since that announcement.

During a recent media call promoting AEW Revolution, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Adam Barnard of The Sportster about various topics, including Samoa Joe. Khan praised Joe as one of the greatest champions in professional wrestling history. He also mentioned that Joe is still recovering but expressed optimism that Joe will be returning “very soon.”

Last month, it was reported that Joe was under concussion protocol. His most recent AEW match was against “Speedball” Mike Bailey on the January 12th episode of Dynamite. At For the Love of Wrestling, Joe stated that he would be back “sooner than later.”