Limitless Wrestling Content Added To MyAEW

Limitless Wrestling has announced that its content is now available on the MyAEW streaming platform. This update follows a fan’s observation that they had seen matches from the promotion on MyAEW.

Limitless Wrestling wrote, “You sure do. @myaewofficial”

A recent announcement graphic revealed that a new promotion will be featured on MyAEW. Limitless Wrestling, based in Maine, has notable former World Champions, including MJF, Alec Price, and Daniel Garcia. MJF faced Price at the company’s January event, shortly before both he and Jordan Oliver were signed to AEW.

Additionally, QT Marshall’s 1 Fall Wrestling and PRODUCE Wrestling are part of MyAEW. The AEW streaming service, launched in March, offers international subscriptions to AEW and ROH content. It also provides access to independent promotions and a FAST channel for domestic subscribers.