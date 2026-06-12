Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 6/13/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Thursday night at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for this week’s Summer Blockbuster episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega def. TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito in a Singles Match.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher cut a promo saying that AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita is why fellow Don Callis Family member AEW National Champion Mark Davis isn’t in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals. Fletcher and fellow Don Callis Family member “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada then said that the AEW International Championship will be back with the Don Callis Family.

– The Opps’ “The Five Tool Player” “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” Anthony Bowens cut a promo about how the group will be back on top, and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK told him to stop acting like the leader of the group.

– The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) def. Aaron Atlas and Austin Atlas in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega cuts a promo on TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) def. The Rascalz’s Myron Reed to retain his AEW TNT Championship.

– AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) cut a promo.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena cuts a promo on Maya World.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena def. Tiara James in a Non-Title Match. After the match, Athena attacked James and Maya World made the save. Athena was then run off and returned to attack World.

– The Demand’s Ricochet cuts a promo saying that he’s coming after AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

– The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors) def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and AEW World Champion MJF said they’ll reveal their Forbidden Door teams on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

– Tony Schiavone gave STARDOM an apology for Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla disrespecting them. Thekla then interrupts and refused to apologize. Thekla then told STARDOM to send their best for Forbidden Door and she invited Taro Okada to attend.

– The Bang Bang Gang cut a promo on The Dogs.

– CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone def. Triangle of Madness’ Julia Hart in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

– Starlight Kid answered Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla’s challenge for Forbidden Door.

– Don Callis Family’s Jake Doyle def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a Singles Match.

– Hikaru Shida def. SkyFlight’s Zayda Steel in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

– The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, “The Bastard” PAC, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli and “The Problem” Marina Shafir) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty, “Tattoos & Bad News” Carlie Bravo, “The Captain” Shawn Dean and Trish Adora) in a Cincinnati Street Fight.