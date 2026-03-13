Original Plans For Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio Revealed

The March 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw featured a major storyline development as Finn Bálor was officially turned on by the rest of The Judgment Day.

The attack appears to have set the stage for a potential showdown between Bálor and Dominik Mysterio, with the match now rumored to take place at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next month.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the feud between Bálor and Mysterio had originally been planned much earlier.

“Balor vs Dominik Mysterio was way back scheduled for SummerSlam, and then the decision was made that the Judgment Day direction was still hot and not to make that change until later. At that time the plan for SummerSlam was for Balor to do the Demon gimmick. Whether that happens here we don’t know, but that was the plan last year.”

Following the group’s betrayal on Raw, JD McDonagh took to Twitter/X to further address the situation and defend the faction’s actions.

“You lied to all of us for months. You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games. That’s never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that.

Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out.”

The storyline shift marks a major turning point for The Judgment Day, which had been one of WWE’s most prominent factions over the past several years. With tensions now boiling over, all signs point toward Bálor and Mysterio colliding on the biggest stage of the year.