AEW PPVs To Air Globally On DAZN Beginning With AEW Revolution 2026

DAZN issued the following:

DAZN TO BROADCAST ALL ELITE WRESTLING PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS GLOBALLY BEGINNING WITH AEW REVOLUTION THIS SUNDAY

LONDON, 13 March 2026 – DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is expanding its combat sports portfolio with the global* broadcasting of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view events from Sunday, 15 March.

The first show that will be available to DAZN’s users is AEW Revolution, taking place this Sunday, 15 March. Fans can also already look forward to AEW Dynasty on 12 April, Double or Nothing on 24 May and All In – one of the year’s largest wrestling events – on 30 August.

Throughout 2026, fans can catch some of the world’s best‑known wrestling stars on their screens, including Jon Moxley, FTR, The Young Bucks, Willow Nightingale and Timeless Toni Storm, along with reigning men’s champion MJF, AEW Women’s Champion and Austrian star Thekla, plus many more.

AEW events on DAZN will be available live and on demand in English, German, Spanish and French. Viewers can purchase each pay‑per‑view for a one‑off fee** or access Revolution through the DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription – the must-have subscription for every combat sports fan.

DAZN continues to invest in premium live sport, offering fans access to major events across multiple disciplines. The partnership with All Elite Wrestling builds on DAZN’s strategy to deliver more live sports action, more often, to communities of passionate fans.

Notes to Editors

*Global excl. India, Hungary, the British Indian Ocean Territory, North Korea, Russia, territories of the United States, Nigeria, South Africa, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Iran, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

**All AEW PPV events come at a one-off cost of £19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, $39.99 in Canada, and €19.99 in Europe.

Fans can watch AEW via the DAZN App, available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles, and web browsers.

For those who do not have the app already, follow these instructions:

Download the free DAZN App from your normal App store on your TV, phone, tablet, or streaming device.

On a laptop or PC, visit www.DAZN.com/home

Select ‘Get started’ or ‘Log in’.

Enter your email address, or sign up via the Apple, Google, or Facebook account options.

You then have access to all of DAZN’s free content.

Then find the AEW page and select ‘buy now’.