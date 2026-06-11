Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Dustin Rhodes Reveals Details About His Planned Final Match

By
James Hetfield
-
Dustin Rhodes in AEW
Dustin Rhodes | AEW

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Dustin Rhodes was a guest on Tony Schiavone’s What Happened When podcast, where he talked about various topics, including his recovery from injury.

Rhodes said, “It was a hard couple of months, the first two months were pretty bad. My wife was, you know, waiting on me on hand and foot, but they wanted you walking, so I did as much walking as possible. I’ve been back to work a little bit for coaching. I’m not quite cleared yet, but I think we’re very close. And I can’t wait to see what I can do for the next year and a half, two years before I retire.”

On whether he’s considered his retirement match:

“I have, and I’m keeping it really close to the vest. I think Tony knows, I’ve said it to him a couple of times. And the other guy knows. I kind of want to go out with no [face] paint on this one and just like a throwback to ‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes in the early 90s. Not in that gear, though — in my body suit. Because let’s face it, I’m 57. Even though I am high school weight right now, which is impressive, because I’ve worked my butt off. Still, nobody wants to see that. They’re used to me in a bodysuit. So, you know, just a little change, maybe some different colors for the one last hoorah.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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