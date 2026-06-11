Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (6/13/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will be held at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. This episode will be a special Summer Blockbuster event, taped tonight, June 11th, and airing on Saturday, June 13th.

In this episode, “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, will face TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito in a singles match. The Death Riders, consisting of AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, “The Bastard” PAC, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and “The Problem” Marina Shafir, will battle Shane Taylor Promotions, which includes Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty, “Tattoos & Bad News” Carlie Bravo, “The Captain” Shawn Dean, and Trish Adora, in a Cincinnati Street Fight. Additionally, Triangle of Madness’ Julia Hart will take on CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

Also previously announced for the show is a tag team match featuring The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) against The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connors).

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.