AEW Celebrates Massive Social Media Milestone

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has announced on their official Twitter (X) account that they have reached a new milestone by surpassing 25 million followers across their combined social media platforms.

While AEW did not specify the breakdown of followers by platform, this total presumably includes accounts on Twitter (X), Facebook, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, and related handles such as @AEWGames and @AEWMusic. Currently, AEW’s social media following stands at 1 million on Twitter (X), 2.9 million on Instagram, 10 million on Facebook, 4.9 million on TikTok, and 4.9 million on YouTube.

The announcement reads, “25 MILLION STRONG! 🔥 Thank you to the best professional wrestling fans in the world! 💛”