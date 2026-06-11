Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) set to take place this month.

In a thrilling 12-Man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, AEW World Champion MJF, “The Jet” Kevin Knight (the AEW TNT Champion from Don Callis Family), and three additional partners (to be determined) will face The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and four other competitors (to be announced).

Additionally, Swerve Strickland will face “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Match. Furthermore, “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, will take on TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will also be featured on the show, with the competitors yet to be determined.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.