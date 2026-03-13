Ricochet Responds To Sol Ruca’s Comments About Being Mixed-Race

Sol Ruca recently spoke about her racial identity and the challenges that mixed-race individuals can face when navigating public perception.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, the WWE NXT star addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding her background and the reactions she sometimes receives online.

“I’ve never claimed that I’m a black woman, I know I’m mixed. But I still think it should be accepted. I feel like a lot of mixed people have this identity crisis because it’s like, ‘Where do I fit?’ And people are going to tell you that you’re not this, or you’re not that, or you’re not Black enough, or you’re not white enough, or you’re whatever. And I’m just like, why does it matter?…”

Following her comments, Ricochet shared his own perspective on the topic through a post on Twitter/X. The AEW star related to Ruca’s remarks and explained how growing up mixed-race shaped his experiences during childhood.

“I agree with her. As a mixed kid growing up in Kentucky in the early 90’s I was a black kid to the white people and I was a white kid to the black people.

But as I grew older I felt so much more acceptance and most all my friends were from the black community. So naturally that’s what felt right for me. But it took me a while to understand and realize that being mixed is the best!”

Ruca’s comments sparked discussion among fans online, highlighting broader conversations about identity, acceptance, and how mixed-race individuals often navigate expectations from different communities.