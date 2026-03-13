The road to WrestleMania 42 continues tonight in “The Valley of The Sun.”

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from Phoenix, Arizona.

On tap for tonight’s show is Wyatt Sicks vs. MFTs, Jade Cargill vs. Michin, The Irresistible Forces vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, Jelly Roll on Miz TV and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton contract signing for WrestleMania 42.

The following are WWE SmackDown results for March 13, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – MARCH 13, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off. We then see video highlights of Cody Rhodes dethroning Drew McIntyre to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship last week. Live, we see Superstar arrival shots. Cody Rhodes and Jelly Roll are hanging together.

Drew McIntyre Calls Out Nick Aldis, Jacob Fatu Confronts Him

We also see Nick Aldis standing backstage, when we hear a gravelly voice yell his name. Inside the arena, Drew McIntyre is on the microphone complaining as he makes his way through the crowd to the ring. He calls Aldis out. Out comes the SmackDown General Manager.

Nick says that he understands why Drew keeps complaining about not getting a fair shot before, because the moment he had a fair shot to defend it he ended up losing the title. Drew says this is BS before demanding that Aldis fix the situation, and this brings out Jacob Fatu.

Fatu gets in McIntyre’s face and tells him he’s out here in Aldis’ face when he’s the one that screwed him over. He gets closer in Drew’s face and asks him what he’s going to do about it. After a slight delay, McIntyre turns to Aldis and seemingly quits before storming off.

Backstage With Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, R-Truth, The Miz & Irresistible Forces

We cut to Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & R-Truth hanging out backstage. We also see shots of Lash Legend & Nia Jax and The Miz backstage as the usual Superstar arrival shots normally shown at the top of the show are finished up to transition out of that explosive opener.

Nick Aldis Makes Another Big Match For Tonight

Backstage, we see Nick Aldis talking with Jacob Fatu, telling him he needs to calm down. Fatu reminds him what happened the last time he told him that. Trick Williams comes in and Fatu gets in his face. Trick tells Aldis he needs to do his job. Aldis makes Trick vs. Fatu for later tonight.

Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan vs. Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga

We cut to a MFT promo. Solo Sikoa tells Tama Tonga to watch the lantern as he and Talla Tonga are going to fight The Wyatt Sicks. The MFTs leave and Tonga stays back with the lantern. Shinsuke Nakamura comes by and asks Tonga when he’ll do things for himself.

Sikoa comes back into the screen and tells Nakamura to stay away from his family before he gets hurt. Back inside the arena, one of the coolest themes in the business plays to bring out The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan settle in the ring for our opener as we head to a pre-match break.

When the show returns, The MFTs and Solo Sikoa make their way out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Rowan and Tonga kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.