Original Plans For Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 42 Revealed

Early creative discussions for WWE WrestleMania 42 reportedly included a very different direction for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE creative had seriously considered booking a third major showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, with the match potentially taking place inside Hell in a Cell.

However, those plans were reportedly abandoned after several creative changes earlier this year. The adjustments were said to be influenced by a legitimate injury to Seth Rollins, along with the decision to move the championship to Drew McIntyre.

Another proposed direction reportedly involved Rhodes challenging McIntyre for the title inside Hell in a Cell as the culmination of their rivalry. The feud intensified after McIntyre captured the championship from Rhodes during a Three Stages of Hell match in January and held the title for 57 days.

WWE Finalizes Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

WWE has since finalized the championship match for WrestleMania 42 as Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

The match was set following the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown in Portland, where Rhodes defeated McIntyre to reclaim the championship and become a three-time titleholder.

Orton had already secured his title opportunity after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, leading to the official setup of the WrestleMania showdown.

The bout has been framed as a “mentor vs. student” encounter, revisiting the history between Rhodes and Orton as former members of the Legacy stable.

WrestleMania 42 will take place April 18–19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the card, McIntyre is rumored to be entering a feud with Jacob Fatu, while Reigns has transitioned into a World Heavyweight Championship program against CM Punk, which is expected to headline one of the two nights of the event.