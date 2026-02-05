AJ Styles Confirms Leaving Door Open For Potential Out-Of-Retirement Return

AJ Styles has had a “phenomenal” pro wrestling career.

But is it over?

Or not?

That was the question asked of the WWE legend by Stephanie McMahon when the topic of his cryptic gloves off-and-on spot after his retirement match at WWE Royal Rumble came up during this week’s episode of the “What’s Your Story” podcast.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Styles said. “Never say never, right? That’s the saying. I know there’s … I think everybody’s allowed at least once coming out of retirement. I’m not saying that I’ll do it anytime soon. I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know. There’ll be a time when the gloves never go back on and it may be now, but we’ll see.”

Styles also mentioned possibly wrestling with his son some day.

“I never thought I would want my kids to wrestle, but it’s way different than it’s ever been and a lot better than it’s ever been,” Styles said. “It’s done right at this point. So I’d be happy if they wrestled.”