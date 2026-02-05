Paul Heyman Explains What CM Punk Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Shak Wrestling about various topics, including what current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk doesn’t receive enough credit for.

Heyman said, “His authenticity. Because we all know his given name is Phil Brooks, and we all identify him as CM Punk. Because when he’s out in the ring, the two merge. I say that because he doesn’t speak from the perspective of a certain persona. He speaks from the heart. He means what he says, and he says what he means, and that’s whether he is as Phil Brooks or as CM Punk. It’s not even a blurred line. It’s an open border, and the two cross into each other all the time freely. So… when he speaks into a microphone and addresses the audience, you can believe everything that he says is mind, body, soul, and spirit. It’s authentic. It’s genuine. It’s him. This is how that body and however many different personalities live within that body, that’s how he really thinks. His authenticity is underrated, and it’s a tactic and a strategy and a talent that all others should aspire to meet.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)