CM Punk Addresses AJ Styles Retirement Rumors

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including the praise for Roman Reigns’ promo on RAW, which many consider one of his best performances.

Punk said, “Oh, imagine that. In the ring with CM Punk, bringing the best out of guys? Yeah, I’ve heard that before.”

On his match with Reigns:

“I think in this business… When you take wrestling and you look at who is the biggest names in industry? The top two are CM Punk and Roman Reigns, right? So you want to see them in the biggest event, in the main event at WrestleMania. So, we’re here now. I wasn’t sure he was going to pick me. I thought he might pick Drew, because I do legitimately believe Drew is the easier choice. But where I’m at right now, I got him exactly where I want him. He picked me. I got under his skin, he’s emotional. And we all know, those those emotional Samoans, they can’t control themselves.”

On whether he believes AJ Styles is truly retired:

“Who knows? I don’t know. I know what he told me behind the scenes, which is nobody else’s business. I just — love and respect for the Phenomenal One. Love and respect.”

