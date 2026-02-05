CM Punk Says He Has No Immediate Retirement Plans

While appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, CM Punk was asked about the possibility of retirement and whether he envisions a defined farewell run later in his career. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion offered a thoughtful and measured response, making it clear that stepping away is not something currently on his mind.

Punk first reflected on the tradition of retirement tours in Japanese wrestling, noting how that culture has long embraced formal send-offs for legendary performers—a concept that has only recently gained traction with Western audiences.

“I really don’t know. I think it’s big in Japanese culture and Japanese wrestling, the whole retirement tour thing. You know, like when Muta retired, they did it—here’s a big Dome show, here’s all these shows. They’ve done that over there for many, many years. It was just new, I think, to Western wrestling fans. So [John] Cena did it, and I thought it was brilliant. You know, saying this is the last time you’re going to come see me, you’re going to get to see me put my boots on and wrestle, or appear, or whatever.”

Despite acknowledging the appeal of that approach, Punk admitted he has no concrete plans for retirement and prefers to keep that part of his future deliberately undefined.

“With me, I really don’t know. I almost don’t like talking about it because I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon. And the way our business is, I like to keep some things shrouded in secrecy and mystery. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

Punk closed by emphasizing his current mindset, explaining that he feels he is in the middle of the strongest run of his career and has no desire to walk away while performing at such a high level.

“I’m just trying to keep myself in one piece because I feel like I’m on the run of my life. I think I’m doing the best work I’ve ever done. Why would I want to step away from that now?”

With Punk continuing to thrive at the top of the card, his comments suggest that any discussion of retirement remains firmly in the distant future—if it’s even planned at all.