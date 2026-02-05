AJ Styles Appearing On Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story?’ Podcast

Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon has announced that pro wrestling legend AJ Styles will be her special guest on the latest episode of her podcast, “What’s Your Story?” McMahon shared a teaser clip from the episode, where she asks Styles about a pivotal moment following his career-ending loss to GUNTHER.

In the clip, Styles hints at taking off his gloves but ultimately decides to keep them on. However, the teaser does not reveal his answer.

McMahon wrote, “Honored to have as my next guest…The Phenomenal, @AJStylesOrg! An all new #whatsyourstory drops tomorrow morning wherever you get your pods. @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo”

Peter Rosenberg and others have noted that AJ Styles has indicated that his loss at the Royal Rumble was officially the end of his in-ring career. However, this hasn’t stopped speculation and reports of interest from other promotions, including AEW and NJPW.

There is currently no information on the exact end date of Styles’ WWE contract. Although it was originally set to expire in February, it’s unclear if he has signed an extension or a new deal.