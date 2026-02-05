Ricochet Talks Potential Match With Tommaso Ciampa In AEW

AEW National Champion and leader of The Demand, Ricochet, appeared on The Mark Hoke Show to discuss various topics, including the possibility of having a match with AEW TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, where the loser has to grow their hair out.

Ricochet said, “I feel like I could rock a pretty mean skullet. It wouldn’t be me growing my hair out, that’s for sure. I’d still be bald as the day is old. I wonder what Tommaso would look like with some hair. We’ve had history in the past. We’ve been in matches before, all over. I don’t think we’ve ever had a one-on-one. That would be something that I think people would want to see. Maybe he can get the Carlos Boozer where he painted his hair on one time.”

