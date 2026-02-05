Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced the updated lineup for Grand Slam: Australia, taking place next weekend.

AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Brody King. The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita.

Additionally, “Hangman” Adam Page will face Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

In the women’s division, AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Warth (comprising AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will defend their titles against MegaBad, which consists of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Superbad” Penelope Ford.

Also previously announced for the event is a match featuring The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and “Timeless” Toni Storm taking on The Death Riders (Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta) in a Loser Gets Their Head Shaved Match.

AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max, replacing that week’s episode of Collision.