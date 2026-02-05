Roman Reigns Pays Tribute To AJ Styles

Following his career-threatening match against Gunther at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, AJ Styles appeared on What’s Your Story?, hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

During the episode, a special video message from Roman Reigns was played, with the former Undisputed Champion offering heartfelt praise for Styles—both as a performer and as a person.

“A hell of a worker. A hell of a teammate. Just an old video game brother and that reflects who he is as a person. The discipline he has – being involved in professional wrestling, being on the road, but continuing to stay true to being a family man and father.

I’m just happy I was able to make some art with him when our time came a few years ago. It would’ve been cool to run it back and do it again, explore new chapters together because there’s phenomenal chemistry there. Big Allen, have fun and be safe brother, and we’ll see you down the road.”

Reigns’ comments added another emotional layer to what has been a reflective period for Styles, highlighting the respect he has earned among his peers throughout his career. While questions remain about Styles’ future following the Royal Rumble, tributes like this underscore the lasting impact he’s had inside—and outside—the ring.

If this indeed marks the closing chapter of AJ Styles’ full-time run, the words from Roman Reigns serve as a powerful reminder of the legacy he leaves behind.