AJ Styles’ Wife Wendy Pens Emotional Message Following WWE Retirement

Following his career-threatening match against Gunther at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, AJ Styles appeared on What’s Your Story?, hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

During the emotional interview, McMahon read a heartfelt message written by Styles’ wife, Wendy, offering a deeply personal reflection on their life together and the journey behind his legendary wrestling career.

“To my loving husband whom I call Allen and the world calls ‘The Phenomenal AJ Styles,’

Growing up, who knew I would marry a wrestler? Sure, I would watch wrestling with my grandmother but I never had a desire to marry one. Well, we paid for our small wedding with money made by your short stint in the WCW when you started chasing this dream. You always told me to trust you that you would make it. Never once did you doubt yourself. As your bride, I trusted you and even encouraged you to go when the WWE came knocking very early in your career. I believe that required you to move to Cincinnati. I was in college at the time. As a young married couple, you refused. You chose me. Even when I was pushing you to go, you politely declined the offer.

You always said we would do this together and not apart. Together we have. You have traveled the world wrestling and conquered what many only dream of accomplishing. You have put God and your family first in this business. I truly believe God opened every door and allowed not just you but our family to walk through them. For that, I am eternally grateful. You wanted to beat the house. Well, you did. A phenomenal career. Four amazing and individually gifted kids. And a loving, always supportive wife who has stood beside you the entire time. You won, come home. The phenomenal times are just beginning. I love you, babe.”

The message added an emotional layer to an already significant moment in Styles’ career, highlighting the personal sacrifices, family commitment, and faith that shaped his journey to the top of the wrestling world.

While questions remain about what the future holds for AJ Styles following the Royal Rumble, Wendy’s words made one thing clear: regardless of what comes next inside the ring, his legacy beyond it is already secure.