CM Punk Reportedly Set For Title Defense On Home Turf At Elimination Chamber

CM Punk may face a major obstacle on his path to the main event of WrestleMania 42. While the “Second City Saint” is currently penciled in to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in Las Vegas, a familiar challenger could be standing in his way first—on Punk’s home turf.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, one proposed creative plan as of February 2 would see Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor at Elimination Chamber. The event is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois, making Punk’s involvement a key priority for WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select added that Punk has long been expected to compete at the event in some capacity due to the location. One creative idea discussed internally would have Punk accepting a rematch against Bálor on “his turf,” following their previous encounter in Europe—territory considered closer to Bálor’s home base.

The two stars have been circling one another for weeks. Bálor last competed on January 19, when he fell to Punk in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The rivalry intensified soon after on WWE Raw, when Bálor attacked Punk during a match against AJ Styles. Notably, Bálor was absent from the men’s Royal Rumble match, further fueling speculation about his next move.

If finalized, the matchup would add a major championship defense to the Elimination Chamber card on February 28—just weeks before Punk is expected to face Roman Reigns on WWE’s biggest stage. The timing would make Bálor a significant hurdle in Punk’s WrestleMania journey, especially with the title—and momentum—on the line.