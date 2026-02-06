Backstage Update On Will Ospreay’s Status After Major Neck Surgery

During last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package featured injured wrestler Will Ospreay, who is currently recovering from neck surgery to repair herniated discs.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Ospreay’s injury status and provided a potential timeline for his return.

According to Meltzer, Ospreay won’t be back in the ring anytime soon. He mentioned that Ospreay will begin light training this month, but recovery is still a long process. Meltzer also noted that, although Ospreay had major surgery and several people believe he might return in time for AEW All In, he is uncertain if that will happen, as it seems like too quick a turnaround.

It remains unclear whether Ospreay will be ready for an in-ring return by AEW All In 2026. AEW is scheduled to return to Wembley Stadium in London for this event, which likely explains the company’s hope that Ospreay will be back in time.

AEW All In 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, August 30, in London, England.