WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Is Too Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including why it is too soon to book a match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Ray said, “It’s much too soon for Brock and Oba, in my opinion. Oba is not credible enough yet, and Brock knows this. It’s going to be very hard. Oba is not credible enough for Brock right now. ”

On why WWE should book Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER first:

“I don’t see why you couldn’t get two matches out of Brock and GUNTHER. I think you could,” Ray said, referencing the rumors that GUNTHER may face Lesnar amidst his reported retirement run this year. “I could never say ‘Absolutely not, they would not do Brock and Oba.’ I couldn’t say that because they could. I feel that it’s much too soon for Oba as far as the credibility of having a shot of beating Brock Lesnar. GUNTHER has been built to be credible enough to defeat Brock. Oba still has a ways to go.”

