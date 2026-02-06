Kelly Kincaid Announces Her WWE NXT Departure

Kelly Kincaid’s time with WWE is officially winding down.

The longtime NXT backstage interviewer confirmed on Friday that her WWE contract is set to expire later this month, marking the end of her run with the company. Kincaid revealed that February 14 will be her final day under contract.

“As of February 14th, I will no longer be under contract with WWE,” Kincaid wrote on X.

Kincaid first joined WWE programming in February 2022, making her debut on NXT Level Up. From there, she became a regular presence across NXT television, serving as a backstage interviewer and occasionally contributing on commentary.

Prior to signing with WWE, Kincaid also picked up in-ring experience, competing in Ring of Honor’s women’s division during 2021.

Outside of her on-screen role, Kincaid is in a relationship with NXT star Elton Prince. The couple welcomed their first child on September 20, 2024.

Her next move remains to be seen.