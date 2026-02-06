WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/6/2026): Charlotte, NC.

WWE is rolling into Flair Country tonight as SmackDown goes live following the Royal Rumble.

The blue brand returns at 8/7c this evening from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, airing on USA Network in North America and streaming internationally on Netflix.

One of the featured matches announced for the February 6, 2026 episode is a hard-hitting showdown between Shinsuke Nakamura and Tama Tonga of The MFT’s.

Also advertised for the three-hour prime time broadcast is an appearance by Liv Morgan, who will be addressing the WWE Universe after her victory in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble.

With WrestleMania season now officially underway, tonight’s post-Rumble edition of SmackDown figures to set the tone for what’s next.