Roman Reigns Says He’s Earned The Right To Say Whatever He Wants In WWE

Roman Reigns believes his accomplishments and longevity have earned him the right to speak freely about the wrestling business and its current landscape. The former “Tribal Chief” has drawn attention in recent weeks for comments touching on stardom, toughness, and what it takes to survive at the top in WWE.

During his Royal Rumble vlog released on February 6, Reigns addressed his standing in the industry, emphasizing that longevity in WWE requires resilience and a thick skin—qualities he believes are shared by everyone who lasts.

“This is what we do, man. We talk shit, and then we find a way to find that solution, and it usually happens out there [in the ring]. Nobody who has been here for a long time has thin skin. You just learn, that’s just what it is,” Reigns said. “We’re all thick-skinned alphas here. You’re going to hear a lot of stuff, you’re going to hear a lot of jabs here and there. When it comes to it, I’m the slyest with it. I’ll sit there and pepper you without you even knowing. But nah, it is what it is.”

Reigns went on to explain why he feels comfortable being outspoken, arguing that his résumé and time in the company give weight to his words. According to Reigns, his position was earned through persistence rather than handed to him.

“When you’ve been here and you’ve done what I’ve done, you built that equity to share your opinion. I shit I think and the shit I say matters, you know what I mean? I earned that,” Reigns stated. “Nobody gave it to me, I had to take it. It wasn’t easy. That’s what everybody thinks. It’s, ‘oh, he’s gone’ — it was not easy when I got here.”

Reigns also pointed to several established veterans he had to surpass to secure his place at the top of the company, naming some of WWE’s biggest legends as hurdles along the way.

“John Cena, Randy Orton, Big Show, Kane, sweetheart but still, I had to pry this shit from the grips of the veterans. Nobody else did it but me. I say what I want,” he added.

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Reigns is now set for a marquee showdown at WrestleMania 42, where he will challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship—another defining moment in a career he believes has fully earned its voice.