Ricochet Once Again Addresses Rumors Of AJ Styles To AEW

On rumors of AJ Styles possibly coming to AEW: “I don’t think he’s got the guts. Listen, I know he’s the phenomenal AJ Styles, but the bar has been raised over here. Whenever he goes, he’s getting old. He’s getting up there. The dropkick is not as high as it used to be. He wants to come here and compete with Ricochet? He wants to come here and compete with The Demand? He wants to come over here and compete with Tommaso and Okada? Come on, AJ. It’s a different ball game over here. It’s where the best wrestle. Everyone’s welcome for sure. He’s not going to do it, there’s no way. He’s gonna stay as far away from here as possible.”

On possibly working with Samantha Irvin in AEW: “Yeah, I think so too. Wrestlers are always talking wrestling, wrestlers are always talking potential this or potential that. Nothing is set in stone, everything is just kind of in the air, but I think it eventually happening — maybe historic is the word. I think she and I, our chemistry together — whether it’s good or bad, I think we’ll be able to get reactions out of people. We’ve already proven that we can get reactions out of people off of little to nothing. She’s been an actress her whole life, she’s been in plays so getting into a character is nothing new for her. It’s going to be like riding a bike for her. That’s something that I’m excited to see too. I’m excited for the world to see and I’m excited for her creatively. Who knows if that’s going to be this year or next year or whenever. Yeah, I’m just exited for her to create.”