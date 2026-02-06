Liv Morgan Opens Up About Anger During Injury Recovery

Liv Morgan has opened up about the emotional struggle she faced while recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined her for much of 2025. The former Women’s World Champion, who went on to win the WWE Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026, admitted that anger defined much of her time away from the ring.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025 episode of WWE Raw. The injury abruptly halted her momentum during a strong run and kept her out of action until Survivor Series on November 29. Speaking with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on SI, Morgan was candid about her mindset during recovery.

“Yeah, I was pissed, I was mad. I was mad [about] my whole injury. I was mad the whole entire time,” Morgan said. “I feel like I got injured in a moment where I had multiple things going on for me. I was really enjoying and loving what I was doing, so to have that taken away from me for an extended period of time, I was angry. I was quite literally angry the whole entire time I was recovering.”

When Morgan returned to action, she used that frustration as fuel, allowing it to sharpen her edge inside the ring.

“So, I feel like I came back with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, just because I felt like my career was taken from me and I did not appreciate that,” she explained.

Despite how difficult the experience was, Morgan now sees the setback as a necessary chapter in her journey. She believes the time away ultimately positioned her for her Royal Rumble triumph and a guaranteed main-event opportunity at WrestleMania 42.

“I have to settle on believing that it happened for a reason. So yes, I have to believe that this happened for my greater good at the end of the day, even though I didn’t believe that the whole entire time I was injured,” Morgan stated. “I will settle on this injury happened so that I could come back, finally win the Royal Rumble, finally headline WrestleMania and walk out champion. Which one? I don’t know, but walk out of champion nonetheless.”

Morgan has yet to announce which champion she plans to challenge at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, leaving one of the event’s biggest matches still shrouded in mystery.