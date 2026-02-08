Rayne Leverkusen Rumored To Have Signed With WWE

According to Fightful Select, European wrestling star Rayne Leverkusen is rumored to have signed a contract with WWE following what appeared to be a farewell after her loss to Alexander Roth for the Hustle Championship at Hustle 40 Thunderstruck.

In addition, Leverkusen has lost several other titles over the past month, including the PROGRESS Women’s Title and the NWW Women’s Title.

The publication reports that they have spoken with multiple sources in the British wrestling scene, all of whom believe that Leverkusen has indeed signed with WWE.

Leverkusen participated in two tryouts with WWE last year, including the tryouts held during SummerSlam weekend, where she was named MVP of the session. One source from the British wrestling community predicted that she would “reach the very top” in WWE, describing her as “genuinely one of the best” they have ever worked with.

Currently, Leverkusen still holds the Maiden of Chaos Championship in Pro Wrestling Chaos and the No Mercy Tag Team Championships with Harrison Bennett in No Mercy Wrestling, both of which are UK promotions. She is four years into her wrestling career and has competed for promotions such as PROGRESS, Hustle, Pro Wrestling EVE, and many others.