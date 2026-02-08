New Details Emerge On AEW’s Contract Offer To Royce Keys

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW extended an offer to former Powerhouse Hobbs (Royce Keys) to remain with the company, but he opted to join WWE instead. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since issued a correction to their earlier report, providing additional context.

Last week, it was stated that the offer made to Keys was “in line with what Bryan Danielson received to jump from WWE to AEW, perhaps slightly less.”

According to the latest report, sources indicate that the offer was not as substantial as Danielson’s but was still a strong proposition, rumored to be for a five-year deal.

It was also noted that there is a belief Keys had decided to go to WWE some time ago, and those within WWE had been anticipating his arrival for several months.

Additionally, the report mentions that, based on recent booking decisions, Dave Meltzer does not think Tony Khan expected Keys to leave. Meltzer’s opinion is based on the booking of JetSpeed being paired with Hangman Page to win the Trios Tag Team Titles, rather than on any confirmed insights into Khan’s mindset.

Keys made his debut in the Men’s Royal Rumble at #14, and WWE was reportedly very pleased with how the debut unfolded.