2026 WWE Royal Rumble Ranks In Netflix Top 10 In 36 Countries

WWE held its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31, at the Riyadh Season Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue located in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event was part of the 2025–2026 Riyadh Season.

Although the WWE Royal Rumble PLE did not make it into the top 10 of Netflix’s global viewing rankings for the week ending February 1, it did achieve notable rankings in several individual countries, as indicated in Netflix’s weekly charts.

It’s important to note a couple of significant caveats regarding these rankings.

First, Rumble is not available on Netflix in the U.S., a major contributor to its global top 10 rankings. Second, the show had only two days of viewing available because it aired on January 31. Specific country rankings include #5 in the UK, #3 in Canada, #3 in Saudi Arabia, #7 in New Zealand, #3 in Mexico, #4 in India, #10 in France, and #7 in Australia.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Royal Rumble PLE achieved the following rankings: #1 in Canada, #2 in France, #2 in Mexico, #1 in Saudi Arabia, #2 in the UK, #2 in Australia, #3 in Belgium, #1 in India, and #2 in New Zealand. Additionally, the Observer reported that Google Trends increased by 16.7% compared to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, though it was down by 16% in comparison to John Cena’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Overall, the Rumble did rank in the top 10 in 36 countries, including Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, Bulgaria, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and New Zealand.