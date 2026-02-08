Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, February 9th, 2026, through Sunday, April 19th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE RAW (Cleveland, Ohio) on February 9th: 6,356 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Dallas, Texas) on February 13th: 8,244 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT live event (Kennewick, Washington) on February 13th: 1,162 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Lubbock, Texas) on February 14th: 8,162 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Memphis, Tennessee) on February 16th: 6,236 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 23rd: 8,089 tickets sold.

* WWE NXT (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 24th: 500 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Louisville, Kentucky) on February 27th – 6,590 tickets sold.

* WWE Elimination Chamber (Chicago, Illinois) on February 28th – 12,905 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Indianapolis, Indiana) on March 2nd – 5,595 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Portland, Oregon) on March 6th – 3,817 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Seattle, Washington) on March 9th – 3,962 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Phoenix, Arizona) on March 13th – 4,953 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (San Antonio, Texas) on March 16th – 5,725 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Raleigh, North Carolina) on March 20th – 7,335 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Boston, Massachusetts) on March 23rd – 5,546 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on March 27th – 4,424 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (St. Louis, Missouri) on April 3rd – 5,546 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Houston, Texas) on April 6th – 4,293 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (San Jose, California) on April 10th – 5,742 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night One (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 18th: 36,964 tickets sold.

* WrestleMania 42 Night Two (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 19th: 36,737 tickets sold.