Update On David Finlay’s Contract Status And WWE Talks

As reported by PWMania.com, former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay is considering his options outside of NJPW, as his contract with the company is set to expire soon.

Last month, WrestleVotes Radio shared on Fightful Select that WWE is interested in signing Finlay, and his name has been discussed internally.

According to Fightful Select, while there has been communication between David Finlay and WWE, further details about their interaction and the outcomes of their discussions have not yet been revealed. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Finlay has been an important figure in NJPW since 2015, competing in over 800 matches for the promotion. He has held the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title twice and is also a one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, a one-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NEVER Openweight Champion. Finlay won the New Japan Cup last year and was also a champion of the World Tag League in 2019, alongside Juice Robinson.