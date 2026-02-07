Backstage News On WWE’s Royal Rumble Match Order Shakeup

At the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on January 31, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against Sami Zayn. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE made adjustments to the match order from its originally planned sequence on the card.

Meltzer noted that the Undisputed WWE Championship match was initially scheduled to follow the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, a slot typically used to maintain momentum early in the event.

Instead, the match was moved to the third position, placing it after the AJ Styles vs. GUNTHER match.

Meltzer explained that the Styles vs. GUNTHER match had added significance due to its stipulation, ensuring it would receive a positive response regardless of the circumstances.

As a result, McIntyre vs. Zayn was shifted from its original second position, which was considered advantageous, since the company anticipated that the match would not receive a strong reaction after the emotionally charged Styles retirement match.

This change raised questions about the decision-making process behind the order.

WWE frequently adjusts the match order close to event time to balance pacing, crowd response, and storytelling priorities.

McIntyre entered the match as the champion, having a well-established rivalry, while Zayn continued to embody his long-running underdog narrative.

Internally, there was confidence that both performers could deliver an excellent match, regardless of when it occurred. Ultimately, McIntyre defeated Zayn to retain his title.