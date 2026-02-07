Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/13/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on the USA Network.

The show will start at 8 PM ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY) will defend their titles against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend.

In other matches, Alexa Bliss, WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia, and Zelina will compete in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Meanwhile, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn will face off in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. Lastly, Trick Williams will take on Rey Fenix in a singles match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.