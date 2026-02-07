Backstage Reaction To LED Lighting Issues At 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

PWMania.com previously reported that the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE), held on January 31st, encountered issues with the LED lighting in the audience.

This lighting made the new arena appear empty for much of the show, prompting extensive online discussion. The event took place at Riyadh Season Stadium, a new venue in the King Abdullah Financial District, built quickly to accommodate WWE for this PLE.

According to Fightful Select, the conversation about the lighting issue was not proactive backstage. Many talents told the publication that they were initially unaware of the discussions surrounding this topic and only learned about it after seeing the conversations online.

The previous report stated that WWE distributed 25,000 tickets for the show. However, the lighting effects contributed to the perception that attendance was lower than it actually was.

One source stated they did not expect WWE to use LED lighting when it returns to Saudi Arabia.